5000 Thai bahts to Botswanan pulas

Convert THB to BWP at the real exchange rate

5,000 thb
1,923.41 bwp

1.00000 THB = 0.38468 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Thai bahts to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Botswanan Pula
1 THB0.38468 BWP
5 THB1.92341 BWP
10 THB3.84682 BWP
20 THB7.69364 BWP
50 THB19.23410 BWP
100 THB38.46820 BWP
250 THB96.17050 BWP
500 THB192.34100 BWP
1000 THB384.68200 BWP
2000 THB769.36400 BWP
5000 THB1923.41000 BWP
10000 THB3846.82000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Thai Baht
1 BWP2.59955 THB
5 BWP12.99775 THB
10 BWP25.99550 THB
20 BWP51.99100 THB
50 BWP129.97750 THB
100 BWP259.95500 THB
250 BWP649.88750 THB
500 BWP1299.77500 THB
1000 BWP2599.55000 THB
2000 BWP5199.10000 THB
5000 BWP12997.75000 THB
10000 BWP25995.50000 THB