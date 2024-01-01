Thai bahts to Brazilian reais today

Convert THB to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
164.80 brl

฿1.000 THB = R$0.1648 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
THB to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BRL
1 THB to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16600.1660
Low0.15580.1442
Average0.16020.1543
Change1.88%14.13%
1 THB to BRL stats

The performance of THB to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1660 and a 30 day low of 0.1558. This means the 30 day average was 0.1602. The change for THB to BRL was 1.88.

The performance of THB to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1660 and a 90 day low of 0.1442. This means the 90 day average was 0.1543. The change for THB to BRL was 14.13.

How to convert Thai bahts to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brazilian Real
1 THB0.16480 BRL
5 THB0.82398 BRL
10 THB1.64796 BRL
20 THB3.29592 BRL
50 THB8.23980 BRL
100 THB16.47960 BRL
250 THB41.19900 BRL
500 THB82.39800 BRL
1000 THB164.79600 BRL
2000 THB329.59200 BRL
5000 THB823.98000 BRL
10000 THB1,647.96000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Thai Baht
1 BRL6.06812 THB
5 BRL30.34060 THB
10 BRL60.68120 THB
20 BRL121.36240 THB
50 BRL303.40600 THB
100 BRL606.81200 THB
250 BRL1,517.03000 THB
500 BRL3,034.06000 THB
1000 BRL6,068.12000 THB
2000 BRL12,136.24000 THB
5000 BRL30,340.60000 THB
10000 BRL60,681.20000 THB