Thai baht to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Brazilian reais is currently 0.165 today, reflecting a 0.523% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a 1.558% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.167 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.162 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.975% decrease in value.