10 Brazilian reais to Thai bahts

Convert BRL to THB at the real exchange rate

10 brl
63.98 thb

R$1.000 BRL = ฿6.398 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.66677.1402
Low6.16546.1654
Average6.41966.7215
Change-3.54%-10.40%
View full history

1 BRL to THB stats

The performance of BRL to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.6667 and a 30 day low of 6.1654. This means the 30 day average was 6.4196. The change for BRL to THB was -3.54.

The performance of BRL to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.1402 and a 90 day low of 6.1654. This means the 90 day average was 6.7215. The change for BRL to THB was -10.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Thai Baht
1 BRL6.39779 THB
5 BRL31.98895 THB
10 BRL63.97790 THB
20 BRL127.95580 THB
50 BRL319.88950 THB
100 BRL639.77900 THB
250 BRL1,599.44750 THB
500 BRL3,198.89500 THB
1000 BRL6,397.79000 THB
2000 BRL12,795.58000 THB
5000 BRL31,988.95000 THB
10000 BRL63,977.90000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Brazilian Real
1 THB0.15630 BRL
5 THB0.78152 BRL
10 THB1.56304 BRL
20 THB3.12608 BRL
50 THB7.81520 BRL
100 THB15.63040 BRL
250 THB39.07600 BRL
500 THB78.15200 BRL
1000 THB156.30400 BRL
2000 THB312.60800 BRL
5000 THB781.52000 BRL
10000 THB1,563.04000 BRL