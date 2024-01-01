Salvadoran colóns to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert SVC to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
432.64 pen

₡1.000 SVC = S/.0.4326 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
SVC to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PEN
1 SVC to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43260.4400
Low0.42610.4246
Average0.42790.4301
Change1.35%0.79%
1 SVC to PEN stats

The performance of SVC to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4326 and a 30 day low of 0.4261. This means the 30 day average was 0.4279. The change for SVC to PEN was 1.35.

The performance of SVC to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4400 and a 90 day low of 0.4246. This means the 90 day average was 0.4301. The change for SVC to PEN was 0.79.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SVC0.43264 PEN
5 SVC2.16320 PEN
10 SVC4.32640 PEN
20 SVC8.65280 PEN
50 SVC21.63200 PEN
100 SVC43.26400 PEN
250 SVC108.16000 PEN
500 SVC216.32000 PEN
1000 SVC432.64000 PEN
2000 SVC865.28000 PEN
5000 SVC2,163.20000 PEN
10000 SVC4,326.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Salvadoran Colón
1 PEN2.31139 SVC
5 PEN11.55695 SVC
10 PEN23.11390 SVC
20 PEN46.22780 SVC
50 PEN115.56950 SVC
100 PEN231.13900 SVC
250 PEN577.84750 SVC
500 PEN1,155.69500 SVC
1000 PEN2,311.39000 SVC
2000 PEN4,622.78000 SVC
5000 PEN11,556.95000 SVC
10000 PEN23,113.90000 SVC