100 Salvadoran colóns to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SVC to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 svc
42.66 pen

1.00000 SVC = 0.42665 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SVC0.42665 PEN
5 SVC2.13323 PEN
10 SVC4.26646 PEN
20 SVC8.53292 PEN
50 SVC21.33230 PEN
100 SVC42.66460 PEN
250 SVC106.66150 PEN
500 SVC213.32300 PEN
1000 SVC426.64600 PEN
2000 SVC853.29200 PEN
5000 SVC2133.23000 PEN
10000 SVC4266.46000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Salvadoran Colón
1 PEN2.34386 SVC
5 PEN11.71930 SVC
10 PEN23.43860 SVC
20 PEN46.87720 SVC
50 PEN117.19300 SVC
100 PEN234.38600 SVC
250 PEN585.96500 SVC
500 PEN1171.93000 SVC
1000 PEN2343.86000 SVC
2000 PEN4687.72000 SVC
5000 PEN11719.30000 SVC
10000 PEN23438.60000 SVC