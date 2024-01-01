Salvadoran colóns to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert SVC to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
891.13 hkd

₡1.000 SVC = $0.8911 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:18
SVC to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 SVC to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89160.8931
Low0.89010.8901
Average0.89090.8920
Change0.05%-0.16%
View full history

1 SVC to HKD stats

The performance of SVC to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8916 and a 30 day low of 0.8901. This means the 30 day average was 0.8909. The change for SVC to HKD was 0.05.

The performance of SVC to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8931 and a 90 day low of 0.8901. This means the 90 day average was 0.8920. The change for SVC to HKD was -0.16.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7691.650.8431.44419.8831.789
1 USD0.905183.9611.4940.7631.30717.9961.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.6756.21210.5110.87512.0481.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SVC0.89113 HKD
5 SVC4.45563 HKD
10 SVC8.91126 HKD
20 SVC17.82252 HKD
50 SVC44.55630 HKD
100 SVC89.11260 HKD
250 SVC222.78150 HKD
500 SVC445.56300 HKD
1000 SVC891.12600 HKD
2000 SVC1,782.25200 HKD
5000 SVC4,455.63000 HKD
10000 SVC8,911.26000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
100 HKD112.21800 SVC
200 HKD224.43600 SVC
300 HKD336.65400 SVC
500 HKD561.09000 SVC
1000 HKD1,122.18000 SVC
2000 HKD2,244.36000 SVC
2500 HKD2,805.45000 SVC
3000 HKD3,366.54000 SVC
4000 HKD4,488.72000 SVC
5000 HKD5,610.90000 SVC
10000 HKD11,221.80000 SVC
20000 HKD22,443.60000 SVC