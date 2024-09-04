Salvadoran colón to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Hong Kong dollars is currently 0.891 today, reflecting a 0.008% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.062% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.892 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.891 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.033% decrease in value.