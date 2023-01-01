1 thousand Swedish kronor to CFA francs beac

Convert SEK to XAF at the real exchange rate

1000 sek
58399 xaf

1.00000 SEK = 58.39930 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / CFA Franc BEAC
1 SEK58.39930 XAF
5 SEK291.99650 XAF
10 SEK583.99300 XAF
20 SEK1167.98600 XAF
50 SEK2919.96500 XAF
100 SEK5839.93000 XAF
250 SEK14599.82500 XAF
500 SEK29199.65000 XAF
1000 SEK58399.30000 XAF
2000 SEK116798.60000 XAF
5000 SEK291996.50000 XAF
10000 SEK583993.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Swedish Krona
1 XAF0.01712 SEK
5 XAF0.08562 SEK
10 XAF0.17123 SEK
20 XAF0.34247 SEK
50 XAF0.85618 SEK
100 XAF1.71235 SEK
250 XAF4.28087 SEK
500 XAF8.56175 SEK
1000 XAF17.12350 SEK
2000 XAF34.24700 SEK
5000 XAF85.61750 SEK
10000 XAF171.23500 SEK