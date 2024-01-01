Seychellois rupees to Turkish liras today

Convert SCR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
2,436.69 try

₨1.000 SCR = TL2.437 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 SCR to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.60202.6020
Low2.21602.2092
Average2.42922.3803
Change10.95%4.35%
View full history

1 SCR to TRY stats

The performance of SCR to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6020 and a 30 day low of 2.2160. This means the 30 day average was 2.4292. The change for SCR to TRY was 10.95.

The performance of SCR to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6020 and a 90 day low of 2.2092. This means the 90 day average was 2.3803. The change for SCR to TRY was 4.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.731.4961.6450.93921.877
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0671.7761.9531.11525.967
1 USD0.9050.763183.9531.3551.4890.8519.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 SCR2.43669 TRY
5 SCR12.18345 TRY
10 SCR24.36690 TRY
20 SCR48.73380 TRY
50 SCR121.83450 TRY
100 SCR243.66900 TRY
250 SCR609.17250 TRY
500 SCR1,218.34500 TRY
1000 SCR2,436.69000 TRY
2000 SCR4,873.38000 TRY
5000 SCR12,183.45000 TRY
10000 SCR24,366.90000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Seychellois Rupee
1 TRY0.41039 SCR
5 TRY2.05197 SCR
10 TRY4.10393 SCR
20 TRY8.20786 SCR
50 TRY20.51965 SCR
100 TRY41.03930 SCR
250 TRY102.59825 SCR
500 TRY205.19650 SCR
1000 TRY410.39300 SCR
2000 TRY820.78600 SCR
5000 TRY2,051.96500 SCR
10000 TRY4,103.93000 SCR