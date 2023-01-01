5 Turkish liras to Seychellois rupees

5 try
2.31 scr

1.00000 TRY = 0.46271 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Seychellois Rupee
1 TRY0.46271 SCR
5 TRY2.31357 SCR
10 TRY4.62714 SCR
20 TRY9.25428 SCR
50 TRY23.13570 SCR
100 TRY46.27140 SCR
250 TRY115.67850 SCR
500 TRY231.35700 SCR
1000 TRY462.71400 SCR
2000 TRY925.42800 SCR
5000 TRY2313.57000 SCR
10000 TRY4627.14000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 SCR2.16116 TRY
5 SCR10.80580 TRY
10 SCR21.61160 TRY
20 SCR43.22320 TRY
50 SCR108.05800 TRY
100 SCR216.11600 TRY
250 SCR540.29000 TRY
500 SCR1080.58000 TRY
1000 SCR2161.16000 TRY
2000 SCR4322.32000 TRY
5000 SCR10805.80000 TRY
10000 SCR21611.60000 TRY