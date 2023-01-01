1 Macanese pataca to Brazilian reais

Convert MOP to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 mop
0.61 brl

1.00000 MOP = 0.60604 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Brazilian Real
1 MOP0.60604 BRL
5 MOP3.03021 BRL
10 MOP6.06041 BRL
20 MOP12.12082 BRL
50 MOP30.30205 BRL
100 MOP60.60410 BRL
250 MOP151.51025 BRL
500 MOP303.02050 BRL
1000 MOP606.04100 BRL
2000 MOP1212.08200 BRL
5000 MOP3030.20500 BRL
10000 MOP6060.41000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Macanese Pataca
1 BRL1.65005 MOP
5 BRL8.25025 MOP
10 BRL16.50050 MOP
20 BRL33.00100 MOP
50 BRL82.50250 MOP
100 BRL165.00500 MOP
250 BRL412.51250 MOP
500 BRL825.02500 MOP
1000 BRL1650.05000 MOP
2000 BRL3300.10000 MOP
5000 BRL8250.25000 MOP
10000 BRL16500.50000 MOP