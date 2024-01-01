50 Brazilian reais to Macanese patacas

Convert BRL to MOP at the real exchange rate

50 brl
72.90 mop

R$1.000 BRL = MOP$1.458 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.48211.5750
Low1.39931.3993
Average1.43851.4859
Change-1.39%-6.68%
View full history

1 BRL to MOP stats

The performance of BRL to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4821 and a 30 day low of 1.3993. This means the 30 day average was 1.4385. The change for BRL to MOP was -1.39.

The performance of BRL to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5750 and a 90 day low of 1.3993. This means the 90 day average was 1.4859. The change for BRL to MOP was -6.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Macanese Pataca
1 BRL1.45794 MOP
5 BRL7.28970 MOP
10 BRL14.57940 MOP
20 BRL29.15880 MOP
50 BRL72.89700 MOP
100 BRL145.79400 MOP
250 BRL364.48500 MOP
500 BRL728.97000 MOP
1000 BRL1,457.94000 MOP
2000 BRL2,915.88000 MOP
5000 BRL7,289.70000 MOP
10000 BRL14,579.40000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Brazilian Real
1 MOP0.68590 BRL
5 MOP3.42950 BRL
10 MOP6.85900 BRL
20 MOP13.71800 BRL
50 MOP34.29500 BRL
100 MOP68.59000 BRL
250 MOP171.47500 BRL
500 MOP342.95000 BRL
1000 MOP685.90000 BRL
2000 MOP1,371.80000 BRL
5000 MOP3,429.50000 BRL
10000 MOP6,859.00000 BRL