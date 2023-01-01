5 Myanmar kyats to Czech korunas

Convert MMK to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.05 czk

1.00000 MMK = 0.01062 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDTHBCADEURAUDZARGBPCNY
1 USD135.321.363350.9141.5189518.78280.7933677.14965
1 THB0.028312610.03859990.02587750.04300530.5317890.02246230.202425
1 CAD0.73348725.906810.6704021.1141313.77690.5819255.24418
1 EUR1.094138.64361.4916411.6618820.55030.868057.82243

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MMK0.01062 CZK
5 MMK0.05309 CZK
10 MMK0.10618 CZK
20 MMK0.21236 CZK
50 MMK0.53090 CZK
100 MMK1.06180 CZK
250 MMK2.65450 CZK
500 MMK5.30900 CZK
1000 MMK10.61800 CZK
2000 MMK21.23600 CZK
5000 MMK53.09000 CZK
10000 MMK106.18000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Myanma Kyat
1 CZK94.17980 MMK
5 CZK470.89900 MMK
10 CZK941.79800 MMK
20 CZK1883.59600 MMK
50 CZK4708.99000 MMK
100 CZK9417.98000 MMK
250 CZK23544.95000 MMK
500 CZK47089.90000 MMK
1000 CZK94179.80000 MMK
2000 CZK188359.60000 MMK
5000 CZK470899.00000 MMK
10000 CZK941798.00000 MMK