Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas today

Convert MAD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
803.44 mop

1.000 MAD = 0.8034 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.7991.4731.6580.96818.24
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2471.7241.941.13321.344
1 USD0.9150.782183.0541.3481.5160.88516.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macanese Pataca
1 MAD0.80344 MOP
5 MAD4.01720 MOP
10 MAD8.03439 MOP
20 MAD16.06878 MOP
50 MAD40.17195 MOP
100 MAD80.34390 MOP
250 MAD200.85975 MOP
500 MAD401.71950 MOP
1000 MAD803.43900 MOP
2000 MAD1,606.87800 MOP
5000 MAD4,017.19500 MOP
10000 MAD8,034.39000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Moroccan Dirham
1 MOP1.24465 MAD
5 MOP6.22325 MAD
10 MOP12.44650 MAD
20 MOP24.89300 MAD
50 MOP62.23250 MAD
100 MOP124.46500 MAD
250 MOP311.16250 MAD
500 MOP622.32500 MAD
1000 MOP1,244.65000 MAD
2000 MOP2,489.30000 MAD
5000 MOP6,223.25000 MAD
10000 MOP12,446.50000 MAD