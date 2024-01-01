Moroccan dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert MAD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
30.637 kwd

1.000 MAD = 0.03064 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1599.9320.7820.9151.3471.5161.33918.719
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0030.0020.031
1 GBP1.279767.52311.171.7241.941.71323.948
1 EUR1.093655.9660.85511.4731.6581.46420.467

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MAD0.03064 KWD
5 MAD0.15319 KWD
10 MAD0.30637 KWD
20 MAD0.61274 KWD
50 MAD1.53185 KWD
100 MAD3.06370 KWD
250 MAD7.65925 KWD
500 MAD15.31850 KWD
1000 MAD30.63700 KWD
2000 MAD61.27400 KWD
5000 MAD153.18500 KWD
10000 MAD306.37000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 KWD32.64030 MAD
5 KWD163.20150 MAD
10 KWD326.40300 MAD
20 KWD652.80600 MAD
50 KWD1,632.01500 MAD
100 KWD3,264.03000 MAD
250 KWD8,160.07500 MAD
500 KWD16,320.15000 MAD
1000 KWD32,640.30000 MAD
2000 KWD65,280.60000 MAD
5000 KWD163,201.50000 MAD
10000 KWD326,403.00000 MAD