Moroccan dirhams to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MAD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
13,221 kes

1.000 MAD = 13.22 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 MAD13.22120 KES
5 MAD66.10600 KES
10 MAD132.21200 KES
20 MAD264.42400 KES
50 MAD661.06000 KES
100 MAD1,322.12000 KES
250 MAD3,305.30000 KES
500 MAD6,610.60000 KES
1000 MAD13,221.20000 KES
2000 MAD26,442.40000 KES
5000 MAD66,106.00000 KES
10000 MAD132,212.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 KES0.07564 MAD
5 KES0.37818 MAD
10 KES0.75636 MAD
20 KES1.51272 MAD
50 KES3.78181 MAD
100 KES7.56361 MAD
250 KES18.90903 MAD
500 KES37.81805 MAD
1000 KES75.63610 MAD
2000 KES151.27220 MAD
5000 KES378.18050 MAD
10000 KES756.36100 MAD