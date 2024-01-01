Moroccan dirhams to Brazilian reais today

Convert MAD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
495.59 brl

1.000 MAD = 0.4956 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:16
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 MAD0.49559 BRL
5 MAD2.47795 BRL
10 MAD4.95590 BRL
20 MAD9.91180 BRL
50 MAD24.77950 BRL
100 MAD49.55900 BRL
250 MAD123.89750 BRL
500 MAD247.79500 BRL
1000 MAD495.59000 BRL
2000 MAD991.18000 BRL
5000 MAD2,477.95000 BRL
10000 MAD4,955.90000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moroccan Dirham
1 BRL2.01780 MAD
5 BRL10.08900 MAD
10 BRL20.17800 MAD
20 BRL40.35600 MAD
50 BRL100.89000 MAD
100 BRL201.78000 MAD
250 BRL504.45000 MAD
500 BRL1,008.90000 MAD
1000 BRL2,017.80000 MAD
2000 BRL4,035.60000 MAD
5000 BRL10,089.00000 MAD
10000 BRL20,178.00000 MAD