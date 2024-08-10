1 thousand Brazilian reais to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BRL to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,783.76 mad

R$1.000 BRL = د.م.1.784 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81201.9542
Low1.71791.7179
Average1.76251.8317
Change-1.22%-8.43%
1 BRL to MAD stats

The performance of BRL to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8120 and a 30 day low of 1.7179. This means the 30 day average was 1.7625. The change for BRL to MAD was -1.22.

The performance of BRL to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9542 and a 90 day low of 1.7179. This means the 90 day average was 1.8317. The change for BRL to MAD was -8.43.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moroccan Dirham
1 BRL1.78376 MAD
5 BRL8.91880 MAD
10 BRL17.83760 MAD
20 BRL35.67520 MAD
50 BRL89.18800 MAD
100 BRL178.37600 MAD
250 BRL445.94000 MAD
500 BRL891.88000 MAD
1000 BRL1,783.76000 MAD
2000 BRL3,567.52000 MAD
5000 BRL8,918.80000 MAD
10000 BRL17,837.60000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 MAD0.56061 BRL
5 MAD2.80307 BRL
10 MAD5.60613 BRL
20 MAD11.21226 BRL
50 MAD28.03065 BRL
100 MAD56.06130 BRL
250 MAD140.15325 BRL
500 MAD280.30650 BRL
1000 MAD560.61300 BRL
2000 MAD1,121.22600 BRL
5000 MAD2,803.06500 BRL
10000 MAD5,606.13000 BRL