Brazilian real to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Moroccan dirhams is currently 1.784 today, reflecting a 0.755% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.739% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 1.788 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1.693 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.053% decrease in value.