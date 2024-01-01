Lesotho lotis to Mauritian rupees today

Convert LSL to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
2,462.32 mur

1.000 LSL = 2.462 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:12
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Mauritian Rupee
1 LSL2.46232 MUR
5 LSL12.31160 MUR
10 LSL24.62320 MUR
20 LSL49.24640 MUR
50 LSL123.11600 MUR
100 LSL246.23200 MUR
250 LSL615.58000 MUR
500 LSL1,231.16000 MUR
1000 LSL2,462.32000 MUR
2000 LSL4,924.64000 MUR
5000 LSL12,311.60000 MUR
10000 LSL24,623.20000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 MUR0.40612 LSL
5 MUR2.03061 LSL
10 MUR4.06122 LSL
20 MUR8.12244 LSL
50 MUR20.30610 LSL
100 MUR40.61220 LSL
250 MUR101.53050 LSL
500 MUR203.06100 LSL
1000 MUR406.12200 LSL
2000 MUR812.24400 LSL
5000 MUR2,030.61000 LSL
10000 MUR4,061.22000 LSL