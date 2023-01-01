10 thousand Lesotho lotis to Mauritian rupees

Convert LSL to MUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 lsl
23,328.90 mur

1.00000 LSL = 2.33289 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:20
1 EUR10.86851.091291.00661.493531.662650.9639518.7026
1 GBP1.1514111.2564104.7841.719631.914371.109921.5341
1 USD0.91640.795925183.40051.36871.523690.8833517.1395
1 INR0.01098820.009543410.011990310.01641120.01826960.01059170.205508

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Mauritian Rupee
1 LSL2.33289 MUR
5 LSL11.66445 MUR
10 LSL23.32890 MUR
20 LSL46.65780 MUR
50 LSL116.64450 MUR
100 LSL233.28900 MUR
250 LSL583.22250 MUR
500 LSL1166.44500 MUR
1000 LSL2332.89000 MUR
2000 LSL4665.78000 MUR
5000 LSL11664.45000 MUR
10000 LSL23328.90000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 MUR0.42865 LSL
5 MUR2.14326 LSL
10 MUR4.28652 LSL
20 MUR8.57304 LSL
50 MUR21.43260 LSL
100 MUR42.86520 LSL
250 MUR107.16300 LSL
500 MUR214.32600 LSL
1000 MUR428.65200 LSL
2000 MUR857.30400 LSL
5000 MUR2143.26000 LSL
10000 MUR4286.52000 LSL