20 Lesotho lotis to Mauritian rupees

Convert LSL to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 lsl
46.71 mur

1.00000 LSL = 2.33551 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86821.091491.02111.493691.662450.9639518.6914
1 GBP1.1518111.2571104.841.720471.914851.1102921.5292
1 USD0.916350.795482183.39851.36861.523230.883317.1261
1 INR0.01098650.009538320.011990610.01641040.01826450.01059130.205353

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Mauritian Rupee
1 LSL2.33551 MUR
5 LSL11.67755 MUR
10 LSL23.35510 MUR
20 LSL46.71020 MUR
50 LSL116.77550 MUR
100 LSL233.55100 MUR
250 LSL583.87750 MUR
500 LSL1167.75500 MUR
1000 LSL2335.51000 MUR
2000 LSL4671.02000 MUR
5000 LSL11677.55000 MUR
10000 LSL23355.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 MUR0.42817 LSL
5 MUR2.14086 LSL
10 MUR4.28172 LSL
20 MUR8.56344 LSL
50 MUR21.40860 LSL
100 MUR42.81720 LSL
250 MUR107.04300 LSL
500 MUR214.08600 LSL
1000 MUR428.17200 LSL
2000 MUR856.34400 LSL
5000 MUR2140.86000 LSL
10000 MUR4281.72000 LSL