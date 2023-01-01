10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Lesotho lotis

Convert MUR to LSL at the real exchange rate

10000 mur
4221.15 lsl

1.00000 MUR = 0.42212 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Lesotho Loti
1 MUR0.42212 LSL
5 MUR2.11057 LSL
10 MUR4.22115 LSL
20 MUR8.44230 LSL
50 MUR21.10575 LSL
100 MUR42.21150 LSL
250 MUR105.52875 LSL
500 MUR211.05750 LSL
1000 MUR422.11500 LSL
2000 MUR844.23000 LSL
5000 MUR2110.57500 LSL
10000 MUR4221.15000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Mauritian Rupee
1 LSL2.36902 MUR
5 LSL11.84510 MUR
10 LSL23.69020 MUR
20 LSL47.38040 MUR
50 LSL118.45100 MUR
100 LSL236.90200 MUR
250 LSL592.25500 MUR
500 LSL1184.51000 MUR
1000 LSL2369.02000 MUR
2000 LSL4738.04000 MUR
5000 LSL11845.10000 MUR
10000 LSL23690.20000 MUR