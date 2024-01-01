Lesotho lotis to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert LSL to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
678.54 ghs

1.000 LSL = 0.6785 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.851.4741.6580.96818.247
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2921.7241.941.13321.348
1 USD0.9140.782183.071.3471.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LSL0.67854 GHS
5 LSL3.39271 GHS
10 LSL6.78542 GHS
20 LSL13.57084 GHS
50 LSL33.92710 GHS
100 LSL67.85420 GHS
250 LSL169.63550 GHS
500 LSL339.27100 GHS
1000 LSL678.54200 GHS
2000 LSL1,357.08400 GHS
5000 LSL3,392.71000 GHS
10000 LSL6,785.42000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lesotho Loti
1 GHS1.47375 LSL
5 GHS7.36875 LSL
10 GHS14.73750 LSL
20 GHS29.47500 LSL
50 GHS73.68750 LSL
100 GHS147.37500 LSL
250 GHS368.43750 LSL
500 GHS736.87500 LSL
1000 GHS1,473.75000 LSL
2000 GHS2,947.50000 LSL
5000 GHS7,368.75000 LSL
10000 GHS14,737.50000 LSL