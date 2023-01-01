10 Ghanaian cedis to Lesotho lotis

Convert GHS to LSL at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
16.10 lsl

1.00000 GHS = 1.60950 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86061.087590.6221.471881.644240.9529518.8089
1 GBP1.1619811.26365105.3011.710291.910571.1073121.8555
1 USD0.919550.791358183.33061.353451.511940.876317.2955
1 INR0.01103480.009496610.012000410.01624190.01814390.01051590.207553

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lesotho Loti
1 GHS1.60950 LSL
5 GHS8.04750 LSL
10 GHS16.09500 LSL
20 GHS32.19000 LSL
50 GHS80.47500 LSL
100 GHS160.95000 LSL
250 GHS402.37500 LSL
500 GHS804.75000 LSL
1000 GHS1609.50000 LSL
2000 GHS3219.00000 LSL
5000 GHS8047.50000 LSL
10000 GHS16095.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LSL0.62131 GHS
5 LSL3.10655 GHS
10 LSL6.21311 GHS
20 LSL12.42622 GHS
50 LSL31.06555 GHS
100 LSL62.13110 GHS
250 LSL155.32775 GHS
500 LSL310.65550 GHS
1000 LSL621.31100 GHS
2000 LSL1242.62200 GHS
5000 LSL3106.55500 GHS
10000 LSL6213.11000 GHS