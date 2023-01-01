1 thousand Lesotho lotis to Ghanaian cedis

Convert LSL to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
619.86 ghs

1.00000 LSL = 0.61986 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86841.091791.04941.493391.661640.964118.7161
1 GBP1.1515411.2571104.8441.719651.913391.110221.5517
1 USD0.9160.795482183.40151.367951.522070.883117.144
1 INR0.0109830.009537980.011990210.0164020.01824990.01058850.20556

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LSL0.61986 GHS
5 LSL3.09930 GHS
10 LSL6.19860 GHS
20 LSL12.39720 GHS
50 LSL30.99300 GHS
100 LSL61.98600 GHS
250 LSL154.96500 GHS
500 LSL309.93000 GHS
1000 LSL619.86000 GHS
2000 LSL1239.72000 GHS
5000 LSL3099.30000 GHS
10000 LSL6198.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lesotho Loti
1 GHS1.61327 LSL
5 GHS8.06635 LSL
10 GHS16.13270 LSL
20 GHS32.26540 LSL
50 GHS80.66350 LSL
100 GHS161.32700 LSL
250 GHS403.31750 LSL
500 GHS806.63500 LSL
1000 GHS1613.27000 LSL
2000 GHS3226.54000 LSL
5000 GHS8066.35000 LSL
10000 GHS16132.70000 LSL