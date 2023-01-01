100 Sri Lankan rupees to Russian rubles

Convert LKR to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
27.06 rub

1.00000 LKR = 0.27064 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86891.090490.91211.493031.661060.964118.714
1 GBP1.1508811.2549104.6271.718271.911651.1095621.5372
1 USD0.91710.796876183.3751.369251.523350.884217.1625
1 INR0.01099960.009557740.01199410.01642280.0182710.01060510.205847

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 LKR0.27064 RUB
5 LKR1.35322 RUB
10 LKR2.70644 RUB
20 LKR5.41288 RUB
50 LKR13.53220 RUB
100 LKR27.06440 RUB
250 LKR67.66100 RUB
500 LKR135.32200 RUB
1000 LKR270.64400 RUB
2000 LKR541.28800 RUB
5000 LKR1353.22000 RUB
10000 LKR2706.44000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RUB3.69489 LKR
5 RUB18.47445 LKR
10 RUB36.94890 LKR
20 RUB73.89780 LKR
50 RUB184.74450 LKR
100 RUB369.48900 LKR
250 RUB923.72250 LKR
500 RUB1847.44500 LKR
1000 RUB3694.89000 LKR
2000 RUB7389.78000 LKR
5000 RUB18474.45000 LKR
10000 RUB36948.90000 LKR