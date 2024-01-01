Comorian francs to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 kmf
102.31 mur

1.000 KMF = 0.1023 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7881.4741.660.96818.225
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2791.7251.9431.13421.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1311.351.520.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Mauritian Rupee
1 KMF0.10231 MUR
5 KMF0.51155 MUR
10 KMF1.02309 MUR
20 KMF2.04618 MUR
50 KMF5.11545 MUR
100 KMF10.23090 MUR
250 KMF25.57725 MUR
500 KMF51.15450 MUR
1000 KMF102.30900 MUR
2000 KMF204.61800 MUR
5000 KMF511.54500 MUR
10000 KMF1,023.09000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Comorian Franc
1 MUR9.77432 KMF
5 MUR48.87160 KMF
10 MUR97.74320 KMF
20 MUR195.48640 KMF
50 MUR488.71600 KMF
100 MUR977.43200 KMF
250 MUR2,443.58000 KMF
500 MUR4,887.16000 KMF
1000 MUR9,774.32000 KMF
2000 MUR19,548.64000 KMF
5000 MUR48,871.60000 KMF
10000 MUR97,743.20000 KMF