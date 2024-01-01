Cambodian riels to Russian rubles today

Convert KHR to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
22.84 rub

1.000 KHR = 0.02284 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:07
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Russian Ruble
1 KHR0.02284 RUB
5 KHR0.11422 RUB
10 KHR0.22844 RUB
20 KHR0.45688 RUB
50 KHR1.14221 RUB
100 KHR2.28442 RUB
250 KHR5.71105 RUB
500 KHR11.42210 RUB
1000 KHR22.84420 RUB
2000 KHR45.68840 RUB
5000 KHR114.22100 RUB
10000 KHR228.44200 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Cambodian Riel
1 RUB43.77490 KHR
5 RUB218.87450 KHR
10 RUB437.74900 KHR
20 RUB875.49800 KHR
50 RUB2,188.74500 KHR
100 RUB4,377.49000 KHR
250 RUB10,943.72500 KHR
500 RUB21,887.45000 KHR
1000 RUB43,774.90000 KHR
2000 RUB87,549.80000 KHR
5000 RUB218,874.50000 KHR
10000 RUB437,749.00000 KHR