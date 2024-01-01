Jamaican dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert JMD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,813.53 pkr

1.000 JMD = 1.814 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7461.4731.6590.96918.23
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2151.7241.9421.13421.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3491.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 JMD1.81353 PKR
5 JMD9.06765 PKR
10 JMD18.13530 PKR
20 JMD36.27060 PKR
50 JMD90.67650 PKR
100 JMD181.35300 PKR
250 JMD453.38250 PKR
500 JMD906.76500 PKR
1000 JMD1,813.53000 PKR
2000 JMD3,627.06000 PKR
5000 JMD9,067.65000 PKR
10000 JMD18,135.30000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 PKR0.55141 JMD
5 PKR2.75706 JMD
10 PKR5.51411 JMD
20 PKR11.02822 JMD
50 PKR27.57055 JMD
100 PKR55.14110 JMD
250 PKR137.85275 JMD
500 PKR275.70550 JMD
1000 PKR551.41100 JMD
2000 PKR1,102.82200 JMD
5000 PKR2,757.05500 JMD
10000 PKR5,514.11000 JMD