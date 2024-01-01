Jamaican dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert JMD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,786.40 pkr

J$1.000 JMD = ₨1.786 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.78941.7967
Low1.77851.7785
Average1.78301.7873
Change-0.17%-0.27%
View full history

1 JMD to PKR stats

The performance of JMD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7894 and a 30 day low of 1.7785. This means the 30 day average was 1.7830. The change for JMD to PKR was -0.17.

The performance of JMD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7967 and a 90 day low of 1.7785. This means the 90 day average was 1.7873. The change for JMD to PKR was -0.27.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 JMD1.78640 PKR
5 JMD8.93200 PKR
10 JMD17.86400 PKR
20 JMD35.72800 PKR
50 JMD89.32000 PKR
100 JMD178.64000 PKR
250 JMD446.60000 PKR
500 JMD893.20000 PKR
1000 JMD1,786.40000 PKR
2000 JMD3,572.80000 PKR
5000 JMD8,932.00000 PKR
10000 JMD17,864.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 PKR0.55979 JMD
5 PKR2.79892 JMD
10 PKR5.59785 JMD
20 PKR11.19570 JMD
50 PKR27.98925 JMD
100 PKR55.97850 JMD
250 PKR139.94625 JMD
500 PKR279.89250 JMD
1000 PKR559.78500 JMD
2000 PKR1,119.57000 JMD
5000 PKR2,798.92500 JMD
10000 PKR5,597.85000 JMD