1 Jamaican dollar to Pakistani rupees

Convert JMD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
1.80 pkr

1.000 JMD = 1.797 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6891.4651.6510.96917.752
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8711.7161.9341.13520.791
1 USD0.9420.804183.5081.3791.5550.91316.715
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 JMD1.79717 PKR
5 JMD8.98585 PKR
10 JMD17.97170 PKR
20 JMD35.94340 PKR
50 JMD89.85850 PKR
100 JMD179.71700 PKR
250 JMD449.29250 PKR
500 JMD898.58500 PKR
1000 JMD1,797.17000 PKR
2000 JMD3,594.34000 PKR
5000 JMD8,985.85000 PKR
10000 JMD17,971.70000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 PKR0.55643 JMD
5 PKR2.78215 JMD
10 PKR5.56430 JMD
20 PKR11.12860 JMD
50 PKR27.82150 JMD
100 PKR55.64300 JMD
250 PKR139.10750 JMD
500 PKR278.21500 JMD
1000 PKR556.43000 JMD
2000 PKR1,112.86000 JMD
5000 PKR2,782.15000 JMD
10000 PKR5,564.30000 JMD