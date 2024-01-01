Jamaican dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert JMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
300.00 mur

1.000 JMD = 0.3000 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.321.5191.340.91618.7150.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.59110.8820.60312.3170.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9381.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 JMD0.30000 MUR
5 JMD1.50002 MUR
10 JMD3.00003 MUR
20 JMD6.00006 MUR
50 JMD15.00015 MUR
100 JMD30.00030 MUR
250 JMD75.00075 MUR
500 JMD150.00150 MUR
1000 JMD300.00300 MUR
2000 JMD600.00600 MUR
5000 JMD1,500.01500 MUR
10000 JMD3,000.03000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 MUR3.33330 JMD
5 MUR16.66650 JMD
10 MUR33.33300 JMD
20 MUR66.66600 JMD
50 MUR166.66500 JMD
100 MUR333.33000 JMD
250 MUR833.32500 JMD
500 MUR1,666.65000 JMD
1000 MUR3,333.30000 JMD
2000 MUR6,666.60000 JMD
5000 MUR16,666.50000 JMD
10000 MUR33,333.00000 JMD