10 mur
34.99 jmd

1.00000 MUR = 3.49932 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 MUR3.49932 JMD
5 MUR17.49660 JMD
10 MUR34.99320 JMD
20 MUR69.98640 JMD
50 MUR174.96600 JMD
100 MUR349.93200 JMD
250 MUR874.83000 JMD
500 MUR1749.66000 JMD
1000 MUR3499.32000 JMD
2000 MUR6998.64000 JMD
5000 MUR17496.60000 JMD
10000 MUR34993.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 JMD0.28577 MUR
5 JMD1.42885 MUR
10 JMD2.85770 MUR
20 JMD5.71540 MUR
50 JMD14.28850 MUR
100 JMD28.57700 MUR
250 JMD71.44250 MUR
500 JMD142.88500 MUR
1000 JMD285.77000 MUR
2000 JMD571.54000 MUR
5000 JMD1428.85000 MUR
10000 JMD2857.70000 MUR