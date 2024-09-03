Mauritian rupee to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Jamaican dollars is currently 3.360 today, reflecting a -0.353% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.962% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.400 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3.359 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.