Jamaican dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert JMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
299.36 mur

J$1.000 JMD = ₨0.2994 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31440.3144
Low0.29800.2947
Average0.30280.3023
Change-0.81%0.67%
1 JMD to MUR stats

The performance of JMD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3144 and a 30 day low of 0.2980. This means the 30 day average was 0.3028. The change for JMD to MUR was -0.81.

The performance of JMD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3144 and a 90 day low of 0.2947. This means the 90 day average was 0.3023. The change for JMD to MUR was 0.67.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 JMD0.29936 MUR
5 JMD1.49678 MUR
10 JMD2.99356 MUR
20 JMD5.98712 MUR
50 JMD14.96780 MUR
100 JMD29.93560 MUR
250 JMD74.83900 MUR
500 JMD149.67800 MUR
1000 JMD299.35600 MUR
2000 JMD598.71200 MUR
5000 JMD1,496.78000 MUR
10000 JMD2,993.56000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Jamaican Dollar
1 MUR3.34050 JMD
5 MUR16.70250 JMD
10 MUR33.40500 JMD
20 MUR66.81000 JMD
50 MUR167.02500 JMD
100 MUR334.05000 JMD
250 MUR835.12500 JMD
500 MUR1,670.25000 JMD
1000 MUR3,340.50000 JMD
2000 MUR6,681.00000 JMD
5000 MUR16,702.50000 JMD
10000 MUR33,405.00000 JMD