Jamaican dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert JMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
5.77 chf

1.000 JMD = 0.005774 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.3551.5191.340.91618.7150.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.62910.8820.60312.3190.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9641.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 JMD0.00577 CHF
5 JMD0.02887 CHF
10 JMD0.05774 CHF
20 JMD0.11547 CHF
50 JMD0.28868 CHF
100 JMD0.57736 CHF
250 JMD1.44339 CHF
500 JMD2.88677 CHF
1000 JMD5.77355 CHF
2000 JMD11.54710 CHF
5000 JMD28.86775 CHF
10000 JMD57.73550 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 CHF173.20400 JMD
5 CHF866.02000 JMD
10 CHF1,732.04000 JMD
20 CHF3,464.08000 JMD
50 CHF8,660.20000 JMD
100 CHF17,320.40000 JMD
250 CHF43,301.00000 JMD
500 CHF86,602.00000 JMD
1000 CHF173,204.00000 JMD
2000 CHF346,408.00000 JMD
5000 CHF866,020.00000 JMD
10000 CHF1,732,040.00000 JMD