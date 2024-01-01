Jamaican dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert JMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
5.49 chf

J$1.000 JMD = SFr.0.005495 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00580.0059
Low0.00550.0055
Average0.00570.0058
Change-4.35%-5.71%
View full history

1 JMD to CHF stats

The performance of JMD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0058 and a 30 day low of 0.0055. This means the 30 day average was 0.0057. The change for JMD to CHF was -4.35.

The performance of JMD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0059 and a 90 day low of 0.0055. This means the 90 day average was 0.0058. The change for JMD to CHF was -5.71.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 JMD0.00549 CHF
5 JMD0.02747 CHF
10 JMD0.05495 CHF
20 JMD0.10990 CHF
50 JMD0.27475 CHF
100 JMD0.54950 CHF
250 JMD1.37375 CHF
500 JMD2.74750 CHF
1000 JMD5.49499 CHF
2000 JMD10.98998 CHF
5000 JMD27.47495 CHF
10000 JMD54.94990 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 CHF181.98400 JMD
5 CHF909.92000 JMD
10 CHF1,819.84000 JMD
20 CHF3,639.68000 JMD
50 CHF9,099.20000 JMD
100 CHF18,198.40000 JMD
250 CHF45,496.00000 JMD
500 CHF90,992.00000 JMD
1000 CHF181,984.00000 JMD
2000 CHF363,968.00000 JMD
5000 CHF909,920.00000 JMD
10000 CHF1,819,840.00000 JMD