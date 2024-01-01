5 Jamaican dollars to Swiss francs

Convert JMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
0.03 chf

1.000 JMD = 0.005901 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 JMD0.00590 CHF
5 JMD0.02950 CHF
10 JMD0.05901 CHF
20 JMD0.11802 CHF
50 JMD0.29504 CHF
100 JMD0.59008 CHF
250 JMD1.47520 CHF
500 JMD2.95040 CHF
1000 JMD5.90080 CHF
2000 JMD11.80160 CHF
5000 JMD29.50400 CHF
10000 JMD59.00800 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 CHF169.46900 JMD
5 CHF847.34500 JMD
10 CHF1,694.69000 JMD
20 CHF3,389.38000 JMD
50 CHF8,473.45000 JMD
100 CHF16,946.90000 JMD
250 CHF42,367.25000 JMD
500 CHF84,734.50000 JMD
1000 CHF169,469.00000 JMD
2000 CHF338,938.00000 JMD
5000 CHF847,345.00000 JMD
10000 CHF1,694,690.00000 JMD