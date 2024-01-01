Isle of Man pounds to Turkish liras today

Convert IMP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
41,367 try

1.000 IMP = 41.37 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7161.4731.6590.96818.222
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1931.7241.9421.13321.331
1 USD0.9160.783183.11.3491.520.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Turkish Lira
1 IMP41.36700 TRY
5 IMP206.83500 TRY
10 IMP413.67000 TRY
20 IMP827.34000 TRY
50 IMP2,068.35000 TRY
100 IMP4,136.70000 TRY
250 IMP10,341.75000 TRY
500 IMP20,683.50000 TRY
1000 IMP41,367.00000 TRY
2000 IMP82,734.00000 TRY
5000 IMP206,835.00000 TRY
10000 IMP413,670.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Isle of Man pound
1 TRY0.02417 IMP
5 TRY0.12087 IMP
10 TRY0.24174 IMP
20 TRY0.48348 IMP
50 TRY1.20869 IMP
100 TRY2.41738 IMP
250 TRY6.04345 IMP
500 TRY12.08690 IMP
1000 TRY24.17380 IMP
2000 TRY48.34760 IMP
5000 TRY120.86900 IMP
10000 TRY241.73800 IMP