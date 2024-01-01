Isle of Man pounds to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert IMP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
388,621 lkr

1.000 IMP = 388.6 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7521.4731.6590.96818.235
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2381.7251.9421.13321.347
1 USD0.9160.782183.1021.3491.5190.88616.698
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 IMP388.62100 LKR
5 IMP1,943.10500 LKR
10 IMP3,886.21000 LKR
20 IMP7,772.42000 LKR
50 IMP19,431.05000 LKR
100 IMP38,862.10000 LKR
250 IMP97,155.25000 LKR
500 IMP194,310.50000 LKR
1000 IMP388,621.00000 LKR
2000 IMP777,242.00000 LKR
5000 IMP1,943,105.00000 LKR
10000 IMP3,886,210.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 LKR0.00257 IMP
5 LKR0.01287 IMP
10 LKR0.02573 IMP
20 LKR0.05146 IMP
50 LKR0.12866 IMP
100 LKR0.25732 IMP
250 LKR0.64330 IMP
500 LKR1.28660 IMP
1000 LKR2.57320 IMP
2000 LKR5.14640 IMP
5000 LKR12.86600 IMP
10000 LKR25.73200 IMP