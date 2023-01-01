100 Sri Lankan rupees to Isle of Man pounds

Convert LKR to IMP at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
0.24 imp

1.00000 LKR = 0.00242 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86941.091791.0151.494651.662910.964418.7331
1 GBP1.1502211.2557104.6881.719181.912721.1092721.5473
1 USD0.9160.796369183.371.36911.523230.883417.1596
1 INR0.01098720.009552220.011994710.0164220.01827070.01059610.205825

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 LKR0.00242 IMP
5 LKR0.01212 IMP
10 LKR0.02424 IMP
20 LKR0.04848 IMP
50 LKR0.12120 IMP
100 LKR0.24240 IMP
250 LKR0.60600 IMP
500 LKR1.21200 IMP
1000 LKR2.42401 IMP
2000 LKR4.84802 IMP
5000 LKR12.12005 IMP
10000 LKR24.24010 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 IMP412.53900 LKR
5 IMP2062.69500 LKR
10 IMP4125.39000 LKR
20 IMP8250.78000 LKR
50 IMP20626.95000 LKR
100 IMP41253.90000 LKR
250 IMP103134.75000 LKR
500 IMP206269.50000 LKR
1000 IMP412539.00000 LKR
2000 IMP825078.00000 LKR
5000 IMP2062695.00000 LKR
10000 IMP4125390.00000 LKR