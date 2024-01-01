50 Indonesian rupiahs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert IDR to GHS at the real exchange rate

50 idr
0.05 ghs

Rp1.000 IDR = GH¢0.001007 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
IDR to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 IDR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00100.0009
Change9.11%15.96%
1 IDR to GHS stats

The performance of IDR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for IDR to GHS was 9.11.

The performance of IDR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for IDR to GHS was 15.96.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Ghanaian Cedi
1 IDR0.00101 GHS
5 IDR0.00503 GHS
10 IDR0.01007 GHS
20 IDR0.02014 GHS
50 IDR0.05034 GHS
100 IDR0.10069 GHS
250 IDR0.25172 GHS
500 IDR0.50344 GHS
1000 IDR1.00687 GHS
2000 IDR2.01374 GHS
5000 IDR5.03435 GHS
10000 IDR10.06870 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GHS993.18000 IDR
5 GHS4,965.90000 IDR
10 GHS9,931.80000 IDR
20 GHS19,863.60000 IDR
50 GHS49,659.00000 IDR
100 GHS99,318.00000 IDR
250 GHS248,295.00000 IDR
500 GHS496,590.00000 IDR
1000 GHS993,180.00000 IDR
2000 GHS1,986,360.00000 IDR
5000 GHS4,965,900.00000 IDR
10000 GHS9,931,800.00000 IDR