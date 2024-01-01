5,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Euros

Convert IDR to EUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 idr
0.29 eur

Rp1.000 IDR = €0.00005835 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
IDR to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 IDR to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change3.13%3.33%
1 IDR to EUR stats

The performance of IDR to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to EUR was 3.13.

The performance of IDR to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to EUR was 3.33.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Euro
1 IDR0.00006 EUR
5 IDR0.00029 EUR
10 IDR0.00058 EUR
20 IDR0.00117 EUR
50 IDR0.00292 EUR
100 IDR0.00584 EUR
250 IDR0.01459 EUR
500 IDR0.02918 EUR
1000 IDR0.05835 EUR
2000 IDR0.11670 EUR
5000 IDR0.29176 EUR
10000 IDR0.58352 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Indonesian Rupiah
1 EUR17,137.30000 IDR
5 EUR85,686.50000 IDR
10 EUR171,373.00000 IDR
20 EUR342,746.00000 IDR
50 EUR856,865.00000 IDR
100 EUR1,713,730.00000 IDR
250 EUR4,284,325.00000 IDR
500 EUR8,568,650.00000 IDR
1000 EUR17,137,300.00000 IDR
2000 EUR34,274,600.00000 IDR
5000 EUR85,686,500.00000 IDR
10000 EUR171,373,000.00000 IDR