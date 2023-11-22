5 Euros to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert EUR to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 eur
84,829 idr

1.00000 EUR = 16965.80000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869551.089390.76651.494521.66420.9641518.7588
1 GBP1.1500211.2527104.3821.71871.913831.1087921.5727
1 USD0.918050.798276183.32551.3721.527770.8851517.221
1 INR0.01101730.009580210.012001110.01646550.01833490.01062280.206671

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Indonesian Rupiah
1 EUR16965.80000 IDR
5 EUR84829.00000 IDR
10 EUR169658.00000 IDR
20 EUR339316.00000 IDR
50 EUR848290.00000 IDR
100 EUR1696580.00000 IDR
250 EUR4241450.00000 IDR
500 EUR8482900.00000 IDR
1000 EUR16965800.00000 IDR
2000 EUR33931600.00000 IDR
5000 EUR84829000.00000 IDR
10000 EUR169658000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Euro
1 IDR0.00006 EUR
5 IDR0.00029 EUR
10 IDR0.00059 EUR
20 IDR0.00118 EUR
50 IDR0.00295 EUR
100 IDR0.00589 EUR
250 IDR0.01474 EUR
500 IDR0.02947 EUR
1000 IDR0.05894 EUR
2000 IDR0.11788 EUR
5000 IDR0.29471 EUR
10000 IDR0.58942 EUR