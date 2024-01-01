500 Haitian gourdes to Brazilian reais

Convert HTG to BRL at the real exchange rate

500 htg
21.42 brl

G1.000 HTG = R$0.04285 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:01
HTG to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BRL
1 HTG to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04360.0437
Low0.04110.0397
Average0.04220.0418
Change-1.83%7.12%
1 HTG to BRL stats

The performance of HTG to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0436 and a 30 day low of 0.0411. This means the 30 day average was 0.0422. The change for HTG to BRL was -1.83.

The performance of HTG to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0437 and a 90 day low of 0.0397. This means the 90 day average was 0.0418. The change for HTG to BRL was 7.12.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.30917.9751.3540.76283.9610.9061.486
1 SGD0.764113.7271.0340.58264.1190.6921.134
1 ZAR0.0560.07310.0750.0424.6710.050.083
1 CAD0.7380.96713.27210.56361.9940.6691.097

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Brazilian Real
1 HTG0.04285 BRL
5 HTG0.21424 BRL
10 HTG0.42848 BRL
20 HTG0.85696 BRL
50 HTG2.14240 BRL
100 HTG4.28480 BRL
250 HTG10.71200 BRL
500 HTG21.42400 BRL
1000 HTG42.84800 BRL
2000 HTG85.69600 BRL
5000 HTG214.24000 BRL
10000 HTG428.48000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Haitian Gourde
1 BRL23.33830 HTG
5 BRL116.69150 HTG
10 BRL233.38300 HTG
20 BRL466.76600 HTG
50 BRL1,166.91500 HTG
100 BRL2,333.83000 HTG
250 BRL5,834.57500 HTG
500 BRL11,669.15000 HTG
1000 BRL23,338.30000 HTG
2000 BRL46,676.60000 HTG
5000 BRL116,691.50000 HTG
10000 BRL233,383.00000 HTG