Haitian gourde to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Brazilian reais is currently 0.043 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 2.464% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.043 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.042 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.856% decrease in value.