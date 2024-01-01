1 Brazilian real to Haitian gourdes

Convert BRL to HTG at the real exchange rate

1 brl
23.87 htg

R$1.000 BRL = G23.87 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.281125.9587
Low22.881022.8810
Average23.540424.3889
Change-1.66%-6.85%
1 BRL to HTG stats

The performance of BRL to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.2811 and a 30 day low of 22.8810. This means the 30 day average was 23.5404. The change for BRL to HTG was -1.66.

The performance of BRL to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.9587 and a 90 day low of 22.8810. This means the 90 day average was 24.3889. The change for BRL to HTG was -6.85.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Haitian Gourde
1 BRL23.87280 HTG
5 BRL119.36400 HTG
10 BRL238.72800 HTG
20 BRL477.45600 HTG
50 BRL1,193.64000 HTG
100 BRL2,387.28000 HTG
250 BRL5,968.20000 HTG
500 BRL11,936.40000 HTG
1000 BRL23,872.80000 HTG
2000 BRL47,745.60000 HTG
5000 BRL119,364.00000 HTG
10000 BRL238,728.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Brazilian Real
1 HTG0.04189 BRL
5 HTG0.20944 BRL
10 HTG0.41889 BRL
20 HTG0.83777 BRL
50 HTG2.09444 BRL
100 HTG4.18887 BRL
250 HTG10.47218 BRL
500 HTG20.94435 BRL
1000 HTG41.88870 BRL
2000 HTG83.77740 BRL
5000 HTG209.44350 BRL
10000 HTG418.88700 BRL