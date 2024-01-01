Honduran lempiras to Singapore dollars today

Convert HNL to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
54.25 sgd

1.000 HNL = 0.05425 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4241.4721.6620.96818.199
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8541.7231.9461.13421.305
1 USD0.920.786183.161.3541.5280.89116.737
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Singapore Dollar
1 HNL0.05425 SGD
5 HNL0.27126 SGD
10 HNL0.54252 SGD
20 HNL1.08504 SGD
50 HNL2.71260 SGD
100 HNL5.42519 SGD
250 HNL13.56298 SGD
500 HNL27.12595 SGD
1000 HNL54.25190 SGD
2000 HNL108.50380 SGD
5000 HNL271.25950 SGD
10000 HNL542.51900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 SGD18.43250 HNL
5 SGD92.16250 HNL
10 SGD184.32500 HNL
20 SGD368.65000 HNL
50 SGD921.62500 HNL
100 SGD1,843.25000 HNL
250 SGD4,608.12500 HNL
500 SGD9,216.25000 HNL
1000 SGD18,432.50000 HNL
2000 SGD36,865.00000 HNL
5000 SGD92,162.50000 HNL
10000 SGD184,325.00000 HNL